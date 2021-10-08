Goose Creek Mayor elected president of Association of SC Mayors

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib has been chosen to serve as the president as the Association of South Carolina Mayors.

The organization is designed to “provide opportunities for mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns; to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors; and to take part in educational activities.

New officers were also elected during the meeting. Officers serve one-year terms, while board members serve three-year terms.

The following new officers and board members were elected: