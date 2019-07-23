Goose Creek mayor hosting town hall, wants to discuss business in the city

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is talking business. Specifically, city leaders want to hear from you about business in the city.

Mayor Greg Habib plans to host a town hall meeting to talk about business in the city and everyone is invited. He wants to hear from you regarding what has happened and any ideas you might have.

The city recently updated its strategic plan, specifically economic development. The mayor will make a presentation and take questions and suggestions from the public.

“It’s part of what we do, and we just want to make sure that the business community understands that, and we want to make sure that dialogue is open,” said Goose Creek Public Information Officer, Frank Johnson. “Mayor Habib wants to hear from the people on the ground and just to continue that conversation. The town hall is just a way to do that.”

The town hall meeting takes place at City Hall at 6 PM. Once again, everyone is invited.