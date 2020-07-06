Goose Creek Mayor issues Emergency Proclamation requiring masks

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib on Monday signed an Emergency Proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings in retail and commercial outlets, effective immediately.

The Proclamation calls for the wearing of face coverings “while inside any retail or commercial establishment that is open to the public or where employees are required to interact with the public.” Employees of such establishments are required to wear face coverings “while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely, and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.”

Businesses are required to post signage making clear the rules of the Proclamation, and “the operator of the business shall ensure that all people entering the building are in compliance.” The City has provided a printable sign, and offered to deliver masks to businesses.

Exemptions, as outlined in the Proclamation, include:

In outdoor/unenclosed areas in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed

People whose religious beliefs, medical conditions, and/or behavioral conditions prevent them from from wearing a face covering

Children under the age of 10 years old (though adults should encourage children ages two through 10 to wear face coverings when in enclosed areas of retail or commercial establishments)

In private, individual offices

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers

In settings where it is not practical to wear a face covering (ex- when receiving dental services, swimming, eating/drinking at a socially distanced restaurant table)

Mayor Habib said “For the sake of our most vulnerable, and our ability to care for those battling the virus, I am requiring all of us to wear a mask when inside public spaces… I have spoken with the leaders in our medical community. The rise in positive Coronavirus tests is corresponding with a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus, and it was clear more action was needed.”