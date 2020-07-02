Goose Creek Mayor to host a conversation about race with community members

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mayor of Goose Creek will host a conversation on race with the community Thursday night.

Mayor Greg Habib said the community should “bring an open mind and heart” as the community discusses race relations and more during the event.

The community event begins at 7:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship Church on Liberty Hall Road.

The conversation will be moderated by the church’s pastor Dr. Dexter Easley.

You can join a livestream of the event online at newlifegcsc.com.