FILE | Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib speaks to residents at Goose Creek City Hall (Photo provided by City of Goose Creek)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib will participate in a town hall event Tuesday evening.

The meeting will include a discussion on the latest economic news and events concerning Goose Creek, and a look at the city’s future.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall.

Those in attendance will be invited to participate in an audience question and discussion segment with Mayor Habib.