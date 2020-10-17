Goose Creek mom says she’s facing eviction after helping 2 teen gunshot victims

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A drive-by shooting in Goose Creek on Wednesday left 2 teenagers injured. Now, the mother who came to their aid says she could be facing eviction.

Phair Broderick has 5 kids of her own; but says she’s a mother figure for all of the kids in her neighborhood.

“I’m known as the community mom here. Every kid that sees me says ‘hey mom how ya doing?,'” she says.

Broderick and her children have lived in the Shannon Park Apartments for the last 9 years. Late Tuesday night, 2 of her sons and 2 of their friends were walking around the complex when a white sedan pulled up and started firing.

“We heard gunshots…and I ran outside. The first thing I could think about was ‘where are my kids?,'” says Broderick, then finding one of her “neighborhood children” had been shot.

“A few seconds later my other neighborhood child says ‘mom, I’ve been shot.’ At this point, I’m already lost because 2 of my neighborhood are bleeding on my floor,” she says.

According to Broderick, she helped the 2 victims into her living room and immediately called 9-1-1; waiting for the authorities to arrive. The teens were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The next day, she spoke with her landlord about the incident. Broderick says the landlord is threatening to evict her if the police report has her name on it.





“She was like, ‘well, if your name is on the police report when I get it, you might as well start looking for another place because you’re getting evicted.’ And I’m like, ‘how? why am I getting evicted for helping? for saving someone else’s child’s life?,” she recalls.

We reached out to local attorney Nicole Paluzzi to find out more about Broderick’s rights. According to Paluzzi, state laws allow landlords to evict tenants if they can prove they are involved in criminal activity in the residence.

“I could see where a claim might be raised, but I don’t necessarily agree with that. There would need to be some demonstration from the landlord that the tenant knew or permitted or invited people engaging in criminal activity into the home,” she says.

That said, Broderick claims her children and their 2 friends are not involved in any criminal activity; and she was just trying to help.

“Why am I going to get the but end of it just because I was helping out 2 teenagers that were hurt in your neighborhood? I was in my house cleaning the blood off my walls from another parent’s child that I see as my own,” she says.

We have reached out to the landlord for comment and have not heard back yet. We have also requested a copy of the police report from the incident.