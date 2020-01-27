Goose Creek mother asks for the community’s help in solving her son’s murder

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek family is hoping you can help them find whoever is responsible for murdering their son, Darius McKelvey, on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies responded Howe Hall Road just after 2:30 p.m. where they located McKelvey’s body in a ditch near the Blue and Gold salvage yard.

“A number of people heard the gunshot and ran to the area,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis as he described the scene. “It was somewhat chaotic for deputies when they first arrived and worked to clear the scene.”

While there are persons of interest in the case, no arrests have been made at this time.

McKelvey’s mother was joined by family and friends on Monday for a press conference where her son was shot and killed to seek help from the community.

“Darius was my heart. He was only 20 years old. He had his whole life in front of him,” said Latoscha Younginer. “I’m asking the community of Goose Creek to come together as one. I’m asking for anyone that saw anything to please come forward.”

If you know anything about the shooting you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 – you can remain anonymous.