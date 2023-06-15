GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A local country music artist is making it big in Nashville.

Randall Fowler, who was voted “Best Country Male Singer” and “Best Male Vocalist” by the Charleston City Paper, recently signed a record deal with veteran music producer Clay Myers.

The deal comes just ahead of Fowler’s new single “Other Side Of A Heartbreak,” which will release June 16 as Fowler’s first song on the new label.

Fowler grew up in Goose Creek, playing sports and nurturing his love of music.

His influences include Travis Tritt, Joe Diffie, and Tracy Lawrence.

Fowler will be back in the Lowcountry performing a concert in Cane Bay on July 2nd for their Independence Day celebration. He will also be performing October 7th as part of Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival concert in North Charleston.