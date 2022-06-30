GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Chapter of the NAACP is expressing concerns about a new state law that could impact the Berkeley County School Board.

Bill S910 says the Berkeley County School Board should have nine members, of which eight should be elected from single-member districts where they reside, while one member should be elected from the county at large.

Board members previously expressed their concern over the new law. Now, the Goose Creek NAACP said they are planning to hold a public meeting to address the same concerns.

“Bill S910 has been passed through the Senate and House with minimum community input, and we’re concerned that the community that it will affect doesn’t know the ramifications of the bill,” said Sharina Haynes, president, of the Goose Creek NAACP.

One of their main concerns is how the law, which was signed by Governor Henry McMaster this year, changes the makeup of the board.

“Eliminating a minority seat in addition to that will also include adding an at-large member. So we want the community to come out and let them know about what is happening with this bill, the ramifications of it, how we got here, and who got this passed.”

Haynes said the elimination of a minority seat also means two minority members of the board will have to run against each other in November. They are also concerned about how the law cuts in half the four-year term in which several board members were elected in 2020 since the new law required all members to run for re-election this year.

“We have members of the school board who were elected in November 2020 and with this new bill they will have their terms decreased from four years to two years,” said Haynes.

The school board is in the process of filing a lawsuit over the new law, and the Goose Creek NAACP says they believe that step may be needed since the law is already in effect.

That is why they plan to hold a public meeting in a week and a half. “And let everyone know that there are some ramifications that will affect your children with the passing of this S910 bill.”

That meeting will take place on Saturday, July 9.