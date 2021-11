GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek NAACP will host a vaccine clinic in partnership with Nucor Berkeley on November 13 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Pre-registration is not required but appointments can be made by calling (843) 336-6118.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church is located at 713 Old State Road in Goose Creek.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.