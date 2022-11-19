BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13.

According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain.

Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found Council member Cox and neighbors avidly working to rescue the kitten.

Photo: Goose Creek Police

Photo: Goose Creek Police

Photo: Goose Creek Police

Photo: Goose Creek Police

Through teamwork, the neighbors recovered the kitten from the drain.

“This little guy is good, and the police department was able to find him a home,” GCPD said on Facebook.