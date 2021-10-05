Goose Creek neighbors upset over traffic delays, issues near Mevers School of Excellence

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents are frustrated over traffic back-ups on Henry Brown Boulevard caused by parents waiting to pick up their children from Mevers School of Excellence.

One viewer who reached out to News 2 said people are even parking in the middle of the road.

“The traffic is sometimes backed up all the way down; one of my neighbors said it was backed up to Liberty Hall, but I came up here and it’s been backed up to right over here,” said Raymond Dawber, who lives near the school.

He says traffic just doesn’t move. Dawber recently drove around the traffic and was issued a ticket by a police officer.

“I mean he was very nice. I have no problem with that; he said it was some statute that says if there’s a band on the road, you’re not supposed to pass,” he said.

Dawber said there has to be some way to drive down Henry Brown Boulevard.

“Something has to be done. If you look at Pinewood, they stack the vehicles on campus. If you look at the aerials there’s plenty of room in the back of that school, they could bring all of those vehicles or a lot of those vehicles and have them stacked there,” he said.

News 2 reached out to Mevers School of Excellence, who sent us the following response:

“We were made aware yesterday of the construction crew on Henry E Brown Boulevard stopping traffic during our drop off/pick up times which caused some significant delays. We reached out to the construction company and asked them to avoid the traffic stoppage during the hours of 6:30 AM to 8:00 AM and 2:30 PM to 4 PM and so far this morning they did not stop any traffic during our drop off times. We are pleased that our school family has embraced our process and seamlessly and safely bring their students to school and pick them up in the afternoon. We are not aware of any driveways or access areas being blocked by our car line, however, we do not have any control over the construction barriers that are placed on the road.”