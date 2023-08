City of Goose Creek provides sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia | Photo courtesy City of Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is making sand available for residents ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The sand is available for pickup at the Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters (201 Button Hall Avenue).

Residents are asked to bring their own shovel and should limit the number of bags to 10.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, and gusty wind to the area on Wednesday.

A tropical storm watch is active for Berkeley County.