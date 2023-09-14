Pictured here is Goose Creek officer Alyssa Bodison along with Police Chief LJ Roscoe and Mayor Greg Habib | Photo courtesy City of Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Goose Creek Police Department was honored Tuesday for her efforts to save the life of a man who was experiencing a medical emergency.

The man was attending the city’s Fourth of July celebration when Goose Creek officer Alyssa Bodison noticed he was in distress.

City leaders say Officer Bodison performed life-saving measures until a medic team from the Goose Creek Fire Department arrived.

Officer Bodison, along with the fire department and first responders who continued the successful life-saving effort, received a Life-Saving Award while being honored by Mayor Greg Habib and Police Chief LJ Roscoe during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Pictured with Officer Bodison are Firefighter McGuigan, Firefighter/Paramedic Quinn, Firefighter/EMT Melchionne and GCFD Assistant Chief Harris. | Photo courtesy City of Goose Creek

“To all of our incredible first responders, THANK YOU for your service,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.