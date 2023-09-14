GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Goose Creek Police Department was honored Tuesday for her efforts to save the life of a man who was experiencing a medical emergency.
The man was attending the city’s Fourth of July celebration when Goose Creek officer Alyssa Bodison noticed he was in distress.
City leaders say Officer Bodison performed life-saving measures until a medic team from the Goose Creek Fire Department arrived.
Officer Bodison, along with the fire department and first responders who continued the successful life-saving effort, received a Life-Saving Award while being honored by Mayor Greg Habib and Police Chief LJ Roscoe during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“To all of our incredible first responders, THANK YOU for your service,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.