GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek city leaders recently approved the installation of a traffic light at an often-dangerous intersection in the city.

The light will be located at Highway 176 and Myers Road. Just weeks after the light was approved, a Goose Creek police officer was involved in a serious crash when a pickup truck pulled out in front of her cruiser.

The crash happened just before noon Tuesday.

“We recently had an accident involving one of our officers,” said Chief LJ Roscoe with the Goose Creek Police Department. “The officer was heading down St. James and a car turned out in front of her, and she struck that vehicle, which is the one sitting on its side.”

While emergency responders had to use the “jaws of life” to get the driver out of the blue truck, no one suffered a serious injury. However, both the truck driver and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Numerous accidents have occurred at this intersection over the years.

“Actually, at our last council meeting, a red light project was approved for this intersection between us and the South Carolina Department of Transportation,” said Chief Roscoe.

Chief Roscoe said that since the blue truck pulled out in front of the officer, the driver would be the likely cause of the crash.

“South Carolina Highway Patrol has to do the accident investigation since one of our officers is involved. So, they’ll make those determinations,” said Chief Roscoe.

An installation date for the new traffic light has not been announced. The project will be handled by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.