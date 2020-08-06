Goose Creek officer stops to assist pregnant woman with flat fire

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – To protect and serve – that is the motto for law enforcement across the country. An officer with the Goose Creek Police Department was spotted doing exactly that.

The department shared photos on Facebook of an officer who stopped to assist a pregnant woman who was dealing with a flat tire this week.

“Imagine being pregnant, getting off of work when it’s dark, and walking to your car just to find it had a flat tire,” the department said.

Not a good feeling for anyone – the officer, who was identified as Officer Aiken, proceeded to change the woman’s tire for her, which allowed her to safely drive home.

“Thank you, Officer Aiken, for setting a great example,” the department said.