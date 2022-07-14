GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Goose Creek is asking for the public’s help choosing a name for its new goose mascot.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Goose Creek officials said the contest was inspired by a mural on Button Hall Ave.

“We’ve heard the chatter surrounding the mural on Button Hall Ave featuring our incredible city mascot and its name,” the post read. “So, we’re making it official!”

The City of Goose Creek’s official name and mascot will be revealed at Kid’s Fest on August 6.

“Our new City mascot needs a name, and we need our residents’ help to find the perfect one! Everyone is invited to submit their suggestion” Goose Creek Recreation Special Events, Marketing, and Sponsorship Coordinator Lyza Bowers

Name suggestions must be submitted by Friday, July 22 using this form.