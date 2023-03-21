GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek is working to slow down speeders in some neighborhoods.

It comes after Goose Creek City Council passed a resolution that would allow residents of a neighborhood to petition the city to have speed humps installed on a busy street.

The city has earmarked about $30,000 per year for the program.

Pineview Drive is just one example of a road that has been dealing with speeding issues. “Living here has actually been pretty nice. The neighborhood’s quiet for the most part; really nice people, just the only downside is speeding,” said Whitney Raymond who lives on Pineview Drive.

Raymond said a car once struck the side of her house, causing her family to be displaced for more than a year. “She was speeding and not paying attention,” she recalled.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be placing speed humps along the road once it has been repaved to help combat speeding.

To request speed humps, Alexis Kiser, assistant to the Goose Creek Administrator, said you will need to first contact the city engineer and work with him to determine the project area and if your street is eligible.

If approved, you will need to get 75-85% of the residents who live along the road to sign a petition requesting the speed humps.

“Any type of traffic common measure we put in there are very tightly guided by SCDOT standard regulations and will go through an encroachment permit process,” Kiser explained of the process.

Raymond said that after the car crashed into her home, she cannot wait for the speed humps to be installed on her road.

“The speeding has just gotten a lot worse, and I’m almost paranoid to even sleep in my house at night,” she said.

You can learn more about the process by visiting Goose Creek City Hall.