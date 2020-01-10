Goose Creek PD: 4 juveniles arrested in Christmas porch pirate case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek arrested four people connected to a porch pirate case.

On Christmas Eve, the Goose Creek Police Department released surveillance videos of a woman stealing packages from the front porch of a home.

A woman on a community Facebook group said the suspect “hit the whole neighborhood” and stole over $300 worth of packages from her porch.

She also said that they appeared to have put a piece of paper over the license plate.

On Friday, Goose Creek police officers announced the arrests of four individuals connected to the case.

We’re told all four individuals were juveniles. The arrests were made Friday afternoon.