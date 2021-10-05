Goose Creek PD awarded multiple grants from SC Department of Highway Safety

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Highway Safety awards the Goose Creek Police Department with three grants to enhance its current traffic enforcement programs.

The department has been awarded the Traffic Safety Enforcement Office, Impaired Driving Countermeasures, and the Special DUI Prosecutor Grants which have a total value of $386.248 collectively.

In addition, the City of Goose Creek will expand the Traffic Safety Enforcement Officer grant to include an additional officer entering year one of funding, which will include salaries, fringe benefits, essential equipment needed for a new officer.

The prosecutor grant will be used for permanent full-time Special Impaired Driving Prosecutor to conduct legal proceedings, review impaired driving cases made by officers, train officers on impaired driving with efforts to improve public safety and prosecution of such cases.