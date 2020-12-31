Goose Creek PD: Do not ring in the new year with celebratory gunfire

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is reminding citizens not to welcome the new year with celebratory gunfire.

Police say it is legal to shoot off fireworks in city limits on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – but it is not “and never will be legal for there to be any celebratory gunfire within the city limits,” the agency said.

Officers say every year there are cases where innocent people, often children, are killed because of celebratory gunfire, many of which go unsolved.

“What goes up must come down and often damage is done either to an individual or property. Let’s prevent that from happening in our city,” police say.

Goose Creek police officers will be out in full force on New Year’s Eve and are planning a number of traffic safety checkpoints.

If you plan on drinking, you are encouraged to take public transportation, call a taxi, or order a ride share service. Some towing companies also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car for a fee.