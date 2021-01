GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Welcome to the team! The Goose Creek Police Department this week introduced one of their new K9 officers.

K9 Goose is an 8-week-old German Shepherd, whose father was brough to the U.S. from Europe where he worked along with law enforcement in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Goose Creek Police Dept.

According to the department, K9 Goose will undergo a lot of training, but they say she will be a great asset to the team.

Welcome to the force, K9 Goose.