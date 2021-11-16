Goose Creek PD investigating after windows busted out of several vehicles

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after windows were smashed out of several vehicles in Goose Creek.

At least 16 vehicles were busted into in just one apartment complex.

“I just moved down here two months ago and welcome to South Carolina, I guess,” said Wayne Mensch who had his truck broken into.

Mensch recently moved into St. James Apartments and learned this morning that someone busted out his driver-side window.

“This morning, the manager comes in and says is this mine? He gave me a little box of coins I had in my truck; he said they were laying on the ground, they didn’t take any money they just busted out my windows.”

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said numerous vehicles had windows broken out in the apartment complex, and just down the road at Cobblestone.

“Preliminarily it looks like they’re targeting trucks or small SUVs and it looks like they’re rummaging through cars specifically looking for firearms,” said Chief Roscoe.

At least one handgun was stolen.

Chief Roscoe said they are looking for a vehicle. “Currently, we have a suspect vehicle. We are looking for a 2016 red Dodge Challenger. We also have a possible tag number of US G301.”

Mensch hopes they find who did this because he said this is now his second brush with crimes in as many months.

“I’ve already had my trailer stolen from my cousin’s house. Lives down here. I let him borrow my trailer and it’s gone now,” he said. “It’s getting kind of crazy. I guess South Carolina is welcoming me down here in the neighborhood. Just to make us feel good.”

If you have any information about that suspect vehicle or any information about what happened at all, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.