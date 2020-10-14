Goose Creek PD investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that injured two teenagers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two teenagers early Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department, officers responded to the Shannon Park Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. to investigate what they referred to as an attempted murder.

Once at the scene, two teenage victims told officers that they and two other friends had been walking around the apartment complex when a white sedan – possibly a Nissan Maxima – drove by and an unknown subject inside the vehicle began firing at them.

Police say two of the teens were struck by gunfire. Capt. Brown said they ran for safety and a witness called 911.

The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.