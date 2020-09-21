Goose Creek PD investigating fatal crash that happened Saturday on US 17 A

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Goose Creek.

According to Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department, officers responded to a crash on US 17A at Eagle Hall Lane around 1:17 p.m.

Police say a white GMC Yukon crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck the front of a 2019 BMW.

A front passenger in the BMW, 45-year-old Kelli Lin Arrazola of Moncks Corner, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her husband was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Yukon, 51-year-old Jeanie Lee Anne Metts, and two small children, were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Capt. Brown said the investigation is on-going and charges are pending.