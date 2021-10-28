Goose Creek PD investigating shooting that may have started as argument between juveniles

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that stemmed from a possible argument between juveniles.

It happened Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on Judy Drive.

Responding officers talked to a witness who said her husband had been shot; he was found lying in the hallway of their home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

An investigation revealed it began as an ongoing argument – believed to have started at school – between a group of juveniles.

“Three juveniles and an unknown aged driver pull up to the victim’s residence in a brown SUV,” said Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department. “The three juveniles exit the vehicle and begin arguing with the residents.”

It’s not yet known who shot first, but police say gunshots were exchanged between the juveniles and the residents.

The only person injured with the male. He was taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment and released a short time later.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.