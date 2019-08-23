Goose Creek PD issues more than 20 citations in school zones

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Goose Creek issued 22 traffic citations in school zones on Thursday.

The citations included violations from improper passing, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, no license, and open container, the department said.

“While there has been much talk about our Chief working traffic, that is because she and everyone at the GCPD care about the safety of your children as well as the safety of our citizens out there on the road,” said Goose Creek PD in a Facebook post.

Police say driving down the wrong side of the street is never acceptable and becomes even more of a hazard when you add schools, children, crossing guards and limited sight distance (due to curves) in the mix.

Authorities advise drivers to plan ahead, leave early, take alternate routes if you are not dropping children off, and adhere to all traffic laws and officers directing traffic.