Goose Creek PD kicks off "Sober or Slammer" campaign, will conduct checkpoints

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department kicked off its annual “Sober or Slammer” campaign on Monday.

The goal is to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes and deaths, which often occur around the December holidays when more people are attending parties and gatherings.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints during the New Year’s holiday period.

If you plan on drinking, you are encouraged to take public transportation, call a taxi, or order a ride share service. Some towing companies also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car for a fee.

You should also designate a sober driver.

“The Goose Creek Police department wishes for a happy and safe holiday for all motorists. We encourage following the safety tips given to ensure the safety of all traveling during this holiday period,” the department said.

