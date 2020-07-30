Goose Creek PD looking for man who broke into Stratford High School Wednesday night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking to identify a man who broke into Stratford High School.

Police say the burglary suspect entered the school sometime Wednesday night.

The man was seen on security video wearing only athletic shorts and has a mow hawk hairstyle with a short beard.

He was also seen wearing a black South Carolina Gamecocks bag.

Photo: GCPD

It is unclear if the man took anything from the school.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.