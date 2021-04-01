Goose Creek PD searching for suspect in attempted car break-ins

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking to identify a person who they say attempted to break into vehicles.

It happened in the Stonehurst Subdivision, according to the Goose Creek Police Department.

Officers shared survellience photos of the individual wearing a dark and camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the letters WGM displayed on the hood. They were also wearing dark pants and Air Jordan sneakers.

If you recognize this person, or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department on Facebook or by calling their non-emergency number at 843-572-4300.

They say you can remain anonymous.