Goose Creek PD looking to identify suspects in deadly armed robbery, shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are investigating a deadly armed robbery and shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police said three Hispanic men were stopped in a car along Anita Drive after one of the passengers felt sick. While stopped, authorities said a white sedan pulled up behind them and two Black men got out and walked toward the victim’s car.

One of the suspects, who was wearing white clothing and a face mask, was armed with a handgun. The other was wearing all black clothing and had a face mask, according to police.

The man with the gun then robbed a victim in the backseat and stole $100.

Police said a passenger in the front seat tried to help his friend and confront the suspect, but the suspect fired his weapon, striking the man twice.

That person, who has not yet been identified, died from injuries he received in the shooting.

Police said the suspects sped away from the scene. They now need your help identifying the vehicle they were driving.





Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.