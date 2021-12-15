Goose Creek PD: Man arrested for operating illegal tattooing business out his home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested last week after officers with the Goose Creek Police Department said they received evidence that he was conducting illegal tattoos out of his residence.

An incident report shows the man, identified as Maurice Michael Hardwick, was tattooing people at his home in Carnes Crossroads and had been posting messages and images on his Facebook account promoting the business.

It also shows his significant other was handling appointments through her Facebook Messenger.

The investigating officer said Hardwick was observed tattooing a client’s face, specifically the right cheek, on October 27th and that pictures of the client getting the tattoo were posted to Hardwick’s Facebook page.

Police said Hardwick did not have a business license to conduct the tattooing business out of his home.

South Carolina’s code of law prohibits anyone from providing tattoos without a license and specifically states no one can tattoo another’s face in South Carolina.

Hardwick was arrested at his home the afternoon of December 9th. He was taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center.