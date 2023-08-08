GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) has been awarded a grant to provide more resource officers in area schools.

This is the third year in a row that GCPD has received the grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The $638,770 grant has enabled GCPD to increase paid positions from two to five. The new officers will be placed at Carolyn Lewis School, Howe Hall AIMS Elementary, and Westview Elementary.

The grant will also fund the purchase of three new patrol vehicles.