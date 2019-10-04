Goose Creek PD responds to report of suspicious activity; Stratford High temporarily placed on lockdown

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Stratford High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as authorities investigated suspicious activity in the area of Crowfield Blvd. near College Park Road.

Capt. Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department said officers began investigating a complaint that a women’s vehicle had been possible shot at as she was passing the Speedway gas station just after 2:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and placed the school on lockdown out of caution for student and staff safety.

While investigating the claim, Capt. Hill said officers observed the rear passenger side window was shattered into the women’s vehicle.

He said several landscapers in the area were questioned, none of which heard gunshots and no projectiles were located inside the vehicle and no other marks were seen, which would have been present if the window were shattered by a projectile from a firearm.

Investigators believe the window was damaged by means other than a gunshot.

Once officers determined the high school was not in danger, the lockdown was lifted, and students continued about their day.

The incident remains under investigation. Officers are reviewing video from nearby businesses to determine what may have caused the window to shatter.