GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

They said 16-year-old Sofia Kalista MacFarland did not return home from school on Tuesday, May 17.

MacFarland is described as 5’3”, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she may be in the Summerville area. According to Goose Creek PD, Sofia has run away in the past and has been found at the homes of friends nearby.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.