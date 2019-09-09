Goose Creek PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek responded to the Waters at St. James Apartments early Monday morning after receiving a report of shots fired.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the 1,000 building on Emma Meredith Circle.

When officers arrived, they located an African American male who had been shot in the arm.

The victim identified the shooter as Jamal Baylock who left the scene driving a charcoal grey Dodge Charger.

Officers say Baylock currently has active warrants for his arrest through the City of Goose Creek Police Department and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the location of Jamal Baylock or who has any information concerning this case to please contact Investigator Liggins with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2355, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.