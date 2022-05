GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is searching Tuesday evening for a missing 11-year-old Hispanic girl.

According to an emergency alert, Abigail Fernandez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt.

The alert was sent out at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

News 2 has reached out to GCPD for additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD at (843) 572-4300.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.