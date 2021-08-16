Goose Creek PD searching for runaway teen, last seen August 6

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Daniel Gray MacDougall after he ran away from his home in the Hamlets on August 6.

MacDougall reportedly went missing around 3:30 P.M., riding an orange bicycle, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and knee-high socks.

Officials say that MacDougall has a history of attempting suicide in addition to other mental health issues such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

MacDougall’s whereabouts are currently unknown but he has run away many times in the past and was located in the Downtown Charleston and Summerville areas, GCPD says.

If he is located, please call GCPD at (843) 863-5200.