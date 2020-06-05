Goose Creek PD searching for truck after suspects fire shots early Thursday

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provided by Goose Creek PD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking to identify occupants who fired shots from a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, images were captured of a vehicle as it drove on Indigo Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police say either the driver or the passenger fired several shots out of the window of the truck while it was in motion.

Anyone with information about the truck or this incident is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES