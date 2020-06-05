Goose Creek PD searching for truck after suspects fire shots early Thursday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking to identify occupants who fired shots from a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, images were captured of a vehicle as it drove on Indigo Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police say either the driver or the passenger fired several shots out of the window of the truck while it was in motion.

Anyone with information about the truck or this incident is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.