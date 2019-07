GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Goose Creek are searching for a woman who they say is wanted on multiple charges.

Authorities say Sharon Rodgers was last seen over the weekend on Two Hitch Road in the Oak Creek subdivision wearing a blue sundress.

Rodgers is wanted on several active charges in both Berkeley County and the City of Goose Creek.

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to call 911.