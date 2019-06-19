Goose Creek PD self-defense seminar for women

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All week long we’re talking about self-defense and how to protect yourself against predators.

South Carolina ranks as the highest state for Domestic Violence in the country and the city of Goose Creek is trying to change that statistic. For the past ten years, the Goose Creek Police Department has hosted a self-defense seminar each quarter to teach women how to protect themselves.

The free class teaches awareness, prevention, risk education, risk avoidance, and self-realization of physical strength.

Crime Specialist Kevin Scott says women are more likely than men to be assaulted so he wants ladies to be prepared when facing a dangerous situation. The class provides an instructional period.

A key takeaway:

Be aware of your surroundings especially when coming and leaving home

Running errands

Going for a jog around the block

Crime Specialist Scott says one of the most important lessons with self-defense is to see a hazard coming before it can take advantage of you.