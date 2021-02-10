Goose Creek PD to distribute life-saving drug overdose tool during drive-thru event

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – There has been a dramatic increase in overdose deaths in Berkeley County, and officials are working to combat the problem with a life-saving tool.

The Goose Creek Police Department is planning to distribute Narcan to the public in front of the department on February 23rd.

“In 2020, we had 49 deaths from overdoses, with four additional that we knew as suicide,” said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.

That’s an average of 4.4 overdoses per month last year. But numbers are up for 2021.

“Pending for January, right now, we have 16,” said Oliver.

Most pending cases end up being overdoses once toxicology comes back. Coroner Oliver said there were just three overdoses last year. That means the number has likely more than doubled.

“The COVID-19 situation where so many people have lost their jobs, home a lot because a lot of idle time, some depression involved, social issues, people not getting to socialize with people like they normally do. So, we all believe that these are some contributing factors,” he said.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says Narcan can save some of these lives.

“We’re gonna have a drive-through pick up Narcan event at the police department,” she said. “We’re partnering with Solicitor Scarlet Wilson and Wake Up Carolina.”

They held a similar drive-through Narcan pick up event last year, and 80 people stopped by to pick up a kit.

There’s no cost to you, and if your loved one ends up overdosing, and you are able to administer Narcan to them, you could save their life.

“We have an informative class that’s been videotaped and placed on YouTube that teaches you about Narcan. You can register to come up here and pick up your dosage for that February 23 event,” said Chief Roscoe.

They will be distributing kits from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and then again from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“Hopefully, we can get Narcan into the hands of family members and friends and they can get these people to the hospital and ultimately get them the help that they need,” she said.

You are encouraged to register for the drive-through event in advance. You can do that by visiting the Goose Creek Police Department’s Facebook or by clicking here.