Goose Creek PD to reveal results of ‘Operation Caught in the Creek’

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek will hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss a multi-agency operation in the city.

While details about that operation are limited, Goose Creek Police Department said the operation was conducted over a period between February 12th and 16th.

The sweep, which was dubbed ‘Operation Caught in the Creek,’ was initiated by the Goose Creek Police Department and involved the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, NCIS, and numerous police agencies throughout the state.

Authorities are expected to present results from the operation. We will stream that event live at counton2.com (click or tap here) and within the story at 10:30 a.m.