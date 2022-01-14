Goose Creek PD: Two arrested for December 20 murder

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of two people in connection to a December 20 murder and possibly a string of robberies targeting Hispanic people.

According to GCPD, two people approached a car stopped on the 400 block of Anita Drive around 1:00 a.m. on December 20. The suspects put a gun to the head of one of the passengers and demanded his wallet. Another passenger, Gustavo Garcia (34), tried to intervene, but he was shot and killed.

An FBI Task Force based out of the Charleston Police Department believed that the December 20 incident was connected to multiple other robberies targeting Hispanic victims.

Investigators identified the suspects as Jahleel Simmons (26) and Tiffany Ravenell (29). Both were taken into custody on January 14. Both are being charged with murder and other charges could be forthcoming.

Simmons and Ravenell are currently booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.