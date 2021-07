GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is introducing its newest K-9 officer – Nuke.

Officers say the 8-week-old German Shepherd is named after the Navy nuclear school and is the baby sister of K-9 Goose.

Nuke will be trained and handled by Officer Nolan as they prepare for K-9 Gracie’s retirement.

“We are very excited to watch her grow and learn,” the department said.