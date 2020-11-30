Goose Creek PD’s “Shop with a Badge” program helps local children receive gifts for Christmas

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is giving back to the community this holiday season through its “Shop with a Badge” program.

The program helps underprivileged children who may not have the same opportunities as other children receive gifts for Christmas.

“Shop with a Badge is one of the ways we strive to strengthen our community and reach out to these families,” said Capt. James Brown with the Goose Creek Police Department. “Our Department utilizes this program to reinforce a positive police experience for the children and their families alike.”

Officers will use proceeds earned through the department’s ‘Annual Hot Pursuit 5K’ to double the number of children that will benefit from the program from 21 last year to 45 this year.

“The majority of the children were selected through the school system; however, this year, we also allowed members of the public to apply to be a part of the program as well,” said Capt. Brown.

Once selected, the children are paired up with a Goose Creek Officer to go Christmas shopping.

The children will purchase gifts for themselves (and many choose to buy gifts for family members as well) and have them wrapped by volunteers.

Shop with a Badge will take place on Saturday, December 5th from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Walmart on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.