GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The Goose Creek Police Department is continuing its participation in the National Child Safety Council (NCSC) Safetypup program.

NCSC is the oldest and largest nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to the safety of children in the United States. It creates and distributes materials for Safetypup, a program that educates kindergarteners through fifth-graders about drug use and prevention.

“In the early drug education program, we teach the youngsters the importance of not putting anything

into their bodies that could harm them,” Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe explained. ” We teach them how to make positive choices. The consequence of a good choice is much different from those when we make a bad choice.”

According to NCSC, Safetypup, the Council’s mascot, is a “true safety friend, and positive role model for children” that “makes learning about safety issues fun, entertaining, and non-threatening.” Since 1985, Safetypup has appeared on milk cartons with educational safety tips.

Chief Roscoe said the department will distribute more than 4,950 pieces of material during classroom visits and community events. The program is expected to reach approximately 1,000 children.

“The children also learn they are “special” and “unique.” No one looks, talks, walks, laughs, or cries just

the way they do. No one has the same smile, hair, eyes, or personality. No one will ever be “just” like

you and being different is okay. In fact, the children learn to celebrate their differences and learn how

to make their own choices,” Chief Roscoe explained.

The Police Department requests financial support from businesses, military, and civic organizations and has begun mailing letters to local businesses, industrial, and financial leaders.

“The contributions received reflect the sincere dedication to the safety of our youth,” Chief Roscoe said.

Anyone who would like to be included as a sponsor or support the Safetypup Program can send checks payable to the National Child Safety Council to the Goose Creek Police Department-P.O. Drawer 1768– Goose Creek, SC 29445-1768, attention Chief LJ Roscoe.