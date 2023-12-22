GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department will be just one of many local law enforcement agencies conducting traffic safety checkpoints leading into the new year.

The department announced on Thursday that it will be cracking down on unsafe drivers at various locations around the city beginning December 29th.

December 29 into December 30, officers will be in the area of Montague Plantation Road near Trident Baptist, Thomason Boulevard, and at U.S. 176 and Okatee Drive.

Officers are also expected to set up a checkpoint on Old State Road at Marion Avenue, Old Moncks Corner Road at Central Creek Park, and U.S. 17-A at 3rd Avenue from December 30 into December 31.

December 31 into January 1, traffic checkpoints will be located on Liberty Hall at Birch Hollow, Howe Hall Road at Howe Hall AIMS, and Foster Creek Road near Snake Road.

The department said there are alternate locations planned for Crowfield Boulevard at Stratford High School, U.S. 176 and U.S. 17-A at Roper Hospital, and Henry Brown Boulevard at Mevers School of Excellence.

Those who wish to celebrate the season are encouraged to find a safe ride. Ensure you have a designated driver or plan on calling a rideshare like Uber or Lyft.