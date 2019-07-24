Goose Creek Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is adding to their K9 force to improve their services to you.

“We just had K-9 Gracie come on with the Goose Creek Police Department,” said Chief LJ Roscoe.

Gracie is a Dutch Shepherd. She was rescued from possibly being put down.

“They just graduated her and her canine handler Officer Johnson from K-9 school last Friday.”

Chief Roscoe wanted to announce some additional news today.

“We have another dog that was just donated to the department through Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina. He’s a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, his name is Rizon – after creek Rizon – and he’ll be joining us in September.”

Goose Creek already had two K-9 units. Chief Roscoe wanted to bring it to four.

“So, we would have one that would cover each of our four patrol teams and of course with the new additions we will have that.”

The dogs, which would normally cost $15,000 each, were donated and the $4,500 training for each handler was paid for by confiscated drug funds.

“It keeps our roads safer; it keeps the drugs out of our city, we’re also able to use these dogs for tracking for subjects that have fled. We will also be able to use them if we have someone that’s missing.”

Gracie will be sworn in in the next few weeks. They’re hoping to have a Rizon sworn in as early as September.