GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment Wednesday.

According to GCPD, a welfare check was requested for someone living at the Passage Apartments on Underwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man and a woman dead in the home. Neither was shot and there were no signs of forced entry.

GCPD is working to learn more.